Sun/Cloud Mix This Weekend

by Shane Butler

A sun/cloud mix is likely over the weekend. Temps will manage mid 60s for highs while overnight lows hover in the mid to upper 40s. The chance of a passing shower is small but we can’t rule one out both days. We head into next week with a big warm up Monday. Highs will jump into the mid 70s Monday afternoon. It’s a one day warm up as cloudy and cooler conditions return for Tuesday. This system departs and we’re back to clear but much cooler weather conditions next Wednesday. Highs temps only manage 50s and lows drop into the 30s again. Our next rain event will come into the deep south late next week.