Alabama Starting Saturday Service at 5 Driver License Sites

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it’s opening five additional driver license offices for Saturday service beginning this week. The agency says offices in Dothan, Jacksonville, Montgomery, Sheffield and Tuscaloosa will begin opening from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Drivers will be able to take driving and road-knowledge tests, renew existing licenses, and transfer out-of-state licenses to Alabama. Residents can also obtain the new STAR IDs that will be required for many people. The agency’s offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Opelika already are open on Saturdays.

