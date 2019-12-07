Family Recounts Heroics of Fallen Son in Pensacola Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. The US Navy is confirming that a shooter is dead and several injured after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. (Tony Giberson/ Pensacola News Journal via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Joshua Watson is being remembered as a hero in the aftermath of Friday’s shootings at a Florida naval base. The 23-year-old Watson had just graduated from the US Naval Academy and looked forward to a military career as a pilot. On Saturday, his family recounted how, in the last minutes of his life, Watson led first responders to an active shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. The anguish spread from Pensacola and into communities across the country. It hit particularly hard in Enterprise, Alabama, where Watson’s family departed to make the 130-mile drive to meet with military officials at the base.

