Georgia Injuries Pile Up, Blaylock, Grant Out in Title Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has been ruled out for the remainder of the SEC championship game with a left knee injury. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Bulldogs’ matchup against No. 1 LSU. Georgia was already without injured receiver Lawrence Cager and freshman George Pickens. Pickens was suspended for the first half of the game after a fight in the Bullldogs’ regular season finale against Georgia Tech last week. Blaylock went down after going up for a catch. He was helped off the field and then carted toward the locker room.

