Hundreds Visit Millbrook For Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival

by Justin Walker

The spirit of the holidays are alive in the town of Millbrook, where the community came out to enjoy annual Christmas festivities Saturday. Hundreds went to the Village Green Park for the “Spirit of Christmas” parade and festival.

“We started off at 9 o’clock with vendors in the park, they’ll be here til 4,” Chairwoman Kathy Kelley said.

Forty vendors lined the walk way, selling a variety of foods, jewelry, and toys.

“We love being able to introduce our local honey, because it’s good for your allergies and this is flu season,” Stacy Vandortrecht of S&B Apiaries said.

“We have a lot of different wreaths. We do burlap and mesh. We do garden flags, which are very popular,” Christee Dejarnett of “Wreaths By Christee” said.

Local groups provided entertainment, including songs and dances.

“We have Hung’s Tae Kwon Do, Lisa’s Dance, Prattville Prominaters. We might have a couple of songs. Sometimes we have people that just show up with their guitars and say ‘hey, can we sing a Christmas song,” Kelley said.

Festivities also included an annual Christmas parade that traveled down Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Clause took a break from toy making and came to the park. The festival brought the community out to celebrate Christmas and unity.

“You might see your neighbor, you might see people you hadn’t seen in a while, but it brings people out. All ages, all walks,” Kelley said.

“We just don’t get out and meet each other and talk with others or meet new people without events like this. You know, it kinda closes down a community more, and when you have this many people having this much fun and getting to know each other, it’s what Christmas is all about,” Judy May of First United Methodist Church Millbrook said.

More than 60 entries took part in Millbrook’s parade.