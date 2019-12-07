Mostly Cloudy With Isolated Showers Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday featured pretty nice December weather across central and south Alabama despite a fairly foggy start. Temperatures rebounded into the 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase once more overnight. Temperatures remain manageable this evening, generally hanging out in the mid 50s between 7 and 11 PM. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday may begin on a mostly cloudy note, and we may see more clouds than sun throughout the day. Isolated showers are also possible by the afternoon, though not everyone sees rain, and it won’t be a washout. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s. Isolated to scattered showers could linger through Sunday night and Monday morning, as a warm front lifts through our area. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

With winds returning to a southerly direction, Monday afternoon high temperatures soar into the 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, but we’ll likely see breaks of sunshine at times during the day. Isolated to scattered showers are also possible. Models seem to trend a bit slower on the Monday night/Tuesday system, now bringing in most of the rain on Tuesday. Monday night lows likely only fall into the low 60s due to an overcast sky and south winds. Tuesday’s temperatures probably hang out in the 60s due to clouds and rain. Temperatures begin falling by late Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. However, post-frontal rain is likely to continue. Tuesday night’s lows only fall into the 40s, so no wintry precipitation is forecast.

Models now keep some rain nearby on Wednesday, so we can’t totally rule out showers for our area. Temperatures remain cooler behind the front, likely only reaching the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night may be our coldest this week, but it won’t be too bad with lows just in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another round of rain could arrive late next week- possibly as early as Thursday. However, models have been wildly inconsistent for late next week up to this point. For now, our chance for rain next Thursday/Friday is relatively low, but may be increased later on. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s each day.

Some rain could even be around next weekend, but like Thursday and Friday, confidence and model consistency are low. Temperatures may only reach the 50s Saturday, and low 60s on Sunday.