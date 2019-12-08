City Could Put the Brakes on Student Housing in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – The mayor of Auburn is proposing an ordinance that would put the brakes on any new student housing developments. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Mayor Ron Anders discussed the plan at a recent city council meeting. A student housing task force has heard complaints from residents and businesses over a rising number of student developments. The mayor said the number of beds in the city designed specifically for students is too high. The mayor is proposing a 90-day moratorium on new developments, citing the need to reevaluate traffic and safety issues, among other things.

