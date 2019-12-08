FBI Says it Presumes Base Shooting was Act of Terrorism
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The FBI is confirming it is operating on the assumption that the deadly attack at the Pensacola, Florida, naval base by a Saudi flight student was an act of terrorism, while a U.S. official says the gunman had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast U.S. support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim. Investigators are also working to establish whether the killer, identified as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone. Alshamrani shot three people to death in the attack at a classroom building Friday before he was killed by a sheriff’s deputy.
