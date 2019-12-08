Isolated Showers Overnight; Mostly Cloudy And Warm Monday

by Ben Lang

Despite a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures still warmed into the mid and upper 60s Sunday. It was a mainly dry day, but some isolated showers began lifting south to north through southwest Alabama during the late afternoon. Expect additional isolated showers this evening and overnight. However, most locations won’t see rain. Even those that do, rain amounts will be very small. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky this evening. Temperatures generally hover somewhere in the 50s. Overnight temperatures also remain steady, due to a southeast wind and the clouds overhead. Expect lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Isolated showers remain possible Monday morning. Looks like they become more scarce by the afternoon, but expect another mostly cloudy day. Temperatures warm into the low 70s due to the southerly wind. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky Monday night, with lows in the low 60s. Expect widespread rain for much of Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. Temperatures likely reach the upper 60s ahead of the front. The front pushes through the area Tuesday afternoon, but rain continues behind the front. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s. Rain continues for at least part of our area Tuesday night and even into Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures probably only reach the 50s due to the cooler air behind the front. We may see a clearing sky during the afternoon, with rain ending north to south. However, that will be short-lived, because more rain could arrive on Thursday. That’s due to another system that primarily impacts the area Friday. Some rain from the late week system could linger into the weekend. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side mid to late week. Expect highs in the mid 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Lows fall into the 40s each night.

Again, some showers could linger into next weekend, but it doesn’t look like a washout at this time. Temperatures likely only reach the 50s Saturday, but could reach the 60s next Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the 40s. Yet another system could head our way early next week, with yet another chance for rain.