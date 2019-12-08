LSU Jumps to Number One in Final College Football Playoff Rankings

by Alabama News Network Staff

SEC champion LSU has jumped ahead of Ohio State to become the number one seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings released this morning by the CFP Selection Committee.

LSU (13-0) beat previously ranked #4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game yesterday in Atlanta.

Big Ten champion Ohio State (13-0) is number two.

ACC champion and last season’s national champion Clemson (13-0) is ranked third, followed by Big 12 champion Oklahoma (12-1) at number four.

LSU and Oklahoma will meet in the Peach Bowl in one of the semifinal games, with Ohio State and Clemson playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the other. Both of those games are Saturday, Dec. 28.

The winners of those two games will play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 13 in New Orleans.