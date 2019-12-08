MPD: 39-Year-Old Male Found Dead Inside Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old man.

According to MPD Cpl. Tyneshia James, officers located a vehicle in the 3500 block of Faro Court around 8:52 a.m. on Sunday that was occupied by an adult male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Fire Medics also responded to the scene.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Paul Graham. He was pronounced dead on the scene.