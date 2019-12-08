Tuskegee Students Usher in Christmas Season Through Concert Performance

by Justin Walker

The Tuskegee University chapel was filled with the sound of music Sunday night, as students performed at the annual Christmas Concert and Tree Lighting.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which marked the beginning of the university’s holiday season.

The University’s Golden Voices concert choir sang classical and traditional holiday songs, like “Gloria” and “Go, Tell It On the Mountain.”

Other performers included the Tuskegee Brass Ensemble and the Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs.

Choir Director Wayne Barr talked about what sets this tradition apart from other Christmas events.

“Music sets everything apart. This music, you don’t hear on a regular basis. You turn on the radio, sure that’s great. But music heard live, it just does something to the soul and there’s just no substitute for it,” Barr said.

The event was free and open to the public. Barr says the concert has been a tradition since at least the 1930’s.