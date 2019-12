by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say two people have been killed in a single-car wreck early this morning.

Police say at about 4:30AM, officers and Fire and Rescue responded to the 1600 block of Bell St.

Upon arrival, units located the driver and a passenger of the vehicle, both men.

Police say both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the crash is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.