41st Annual Holiday House Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Selma lately.

More Christmas lights are popping up all over town — and the 41st Annual Holiday House is in full swing.

The yearly holiday festival is a Christmas tradition in the Selma community — that marks the kick-off of the Christmas shopping season.

Holiday House features hand-crafted and home-made gift items — from more than two dozen local vendors.

Event coordinator Candi Duncan says it’s the perfect place to find gift items — that can’t be found — anywhere else.

“We have a lot of people from surrounding cities that come in and buy holiday items cause they’re unique,” said Duncan.

Holiday House is being held at the Performing Arts Center in downtown Selma — until Saturday.