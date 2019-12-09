ADOC: Two Corrections Officers Placed On Leave After Inmates’ Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections placed two corrections officers on mandatory leave following the death of two inmates at separate facilities.

ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dun said one incident on November 30, involving the alleged use of force, resulted in the death of 55-year-old Michael Smith, of Fairfield. Smith was an inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility.

Commissioner Dunn said after Smith was removed from life support, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Dale Medical Center on December 5. Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

A separate incident involved a Holman Correctional Facility inmate’s death on December 6.

According to the ADOC, 48-year-old Willie Leon Scott, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. His injuries were the result of an incident that occurred at Holman on December 4. Scott’s cause of death also has not been released.

The two corrections officers connected to Smith and Scott are on leave while the incidents are being investigated.