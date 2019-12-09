An Active Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is ahead for our area this week. It starts out with a strong cold front moving into the deep south Tuesday. Rain and storms along with windy conditions are likely ahead and along the front. There could be a few rumbles of thunder but we don’t expect any severe storms. Rainfall potential will range between .25 to .75″ through Wednesday. The chance for rain decreases Wednesday afternoon and Thursday but there’s a good chance for more rain Friday. During the latter half of the week temps will be cooler with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Looks like we get a break from the rain over the upcoming weekend. We expect more sunshine and temps respond with highs in the 60s again. Our next significant rain event arrives early next week.