Candlelight Tours of Alabama Governors Mansion

by Jerome Jones

There is still one more Monday left, to get an up close and personal tour of the Alabama Governors Mansion. The tours are open to the public, and free of charge.

The mansion is decorated in Christmas cheer by Interior Designers from around the state.

Monday December 16th is the last day of tours. The tours begin at 5;30pm and run until 7:30pm.

Each night a different choir has entertained people with harmonic Christmas Carols, as people view the mansion and its holiday decore.

Tickets are available at the Governors Mansion Gift Shop, located on 30 Finley Ave. across the street from the main entrance of the mansion.