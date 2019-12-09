Digital Sales Specialist

by Laura Ross

Do you want to work in a fun, creative environment where you are focused on your local community helping to drive economic development and grow small businesses? Broadcast television stations are important leaders in their respective markets not just for news and information but also for proven marketing solutions, The evolution in digital marketing has created an array of digital solutions that help advertisers better target their customers and drive results. Alabama News Network is looking for an innovative and driven Digital Sales Specialist to lead our digital product offerings and be responsible for driving digital revenue growth. This includes leading all digital sales efforts, overseeing digital sales training and ensuring each account executive is meeting their digital sales goals. This person would be an out of the box thinker bringing new and innovative ideas to the team.

Position Responsibilities:

Work with General Sales Manager and Local Sales Manager to cultivate a consultative approach to selling digital and television advertising

Build digital sales presentations for local, regional and national accounts, and advertising agencies to ensure client goals are being met and exceeded

Implement digital media plans

Identify market trends and competitive initiatives to identify new opportunities

Develop relationships with internal and external customers, including media consultants and clients

Provide training for sales management and account executives

Accompany Account Executives on designated custom need analysis calls, and provide follow up proposals

Other Sales support duties as needed and assigned

Coordinate news/sales events that have heavy digital emphasis

Design banner ads to use on Alabama News Network properties

Requirements:

Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content

Highly organized and able to multitask in a fast paced environment

Excellent written and verbal skills

Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)

Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, advertising, communications or a similar field

Use of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign) is a plus

TV background or digital sales experience is a plus

Graphic design experience is required

Social media content creation is a plus

If you are interested in applying, please send your resume to Steffanie Patterson, General Sales Manager at spatterson@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No phone calls, please. EOE