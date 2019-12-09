Sales/Marketing/Event Coordinator

Laura Ross,
Posted:

by Laura Ross

Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment?  Are you a multi-tasker with an understanding of the sales process, marketing strategies and the evolving field of digital marketing.  Alabama News Network has an immediate opening for a Sales/Marketing/Digital Assistant.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist account executives throughout the broadcast and digital sales process including prospecting, presentation building, order input and order confirmation.
  • Keep all sales support materials up to date
  • Event coordinator for all station sales events serving as point of contact between station departments, vendors, and clients and organize set-up/tear-down for all station events
  • Contest fulfillment — assure proper rules, select, notify winners and distribute prize
  • Digital fulfillment – assist in creation of web pages for station features and sales events, schedule corresponding banners to support those features, traffic ads in Google DFP, design digital ads/banners for all Alabama News Network properties
  • Coordinate and assure delivery of internal marketing projects of all necessary creative elements to the necessary departments
  • Assist with sales research, create/update all sales materials including folders, one sheets, packages and sales research pieces
  • Assist with paid programming and political files
  • Report to the general sales manager with dotted line reporting to the local sales manager and the digital sales coordinator
  • Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

  • Highly organized and energetic
  • Able to multitask in a fast paced environment
  • Fast learner, self-starter, team player
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)
  • Associate’s Degree or higher in marketing, advertising, communications or a similar field preferred
  • Use of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign) is a plus
  • Experience in graphic design and digital marketing is a plus
  • Knowledge of broadcast sales is helpful but not required

 

If you are interested in applying, please send your resume to Steffanie Patterson, General Sales Manager at spatterson@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL  36109, No Phone Calls, please.  EOE

Categories: Jobs

Related Posts