Sales/Marketing/Event Coordinator
Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment? Are you a multi-tasker with an understanding of the sales process, marketing strategies and the evolving field of digital marketing. Alabama News Network has an immediate opening for a Sales/Marketing/Digital Assistant.
Responsibilities:
- Assist account executives throughout the broadcast and digital sales process including prospecting, presentation building, order input and order confirmation.
- Keep all sales support materials up to date
- Event coordinator for all station sales events serving as point of contact between station departments, vendors, and clients and organize set-up/tear-down for all station events
- Contest fulfillment — assure proper rules, select, notify winners and distribute prize
- Digital fulfillment – assist in creation of web pages for station features and sales events, schedule corresponding banners to support those features, traffic ads in Google DFP, design digital ads/banners for all Alabama News Network properties
- Coordinate and assure delivery of internal marketing projects of all necessary creative elements to the necessary departments
- Assist with sales research, create/update all sales materials including folders, one sheets, packages and sales research pieces
- Assist with paid programming and political files
- Report to the general sales manager with dotted line reporting to the local sales manager and the digital sales coordinator
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements:
- Highly organized and energetic
- Able to multitask in a fast paced environment
- Fast learner, self-starter, team player
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)
- Associate’s Degree or higher in marketing, advertising, communications or a similar field preferred
- Use of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign) is a plus
- Experience in graphic design and digital marketing is a plus
- Knowledge of broadcast sales is helpful but not required
If you are interested in applying, please send your resume to Steffanie Patterson, General Sales Manager at spatterson@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, No Phone Calls, please. EOE