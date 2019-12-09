Sales/Marketing/Event Coordinator

by Laura Ross

Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment? Are you a multi-tasker with an understanding of the sales process, marketing strategies and the evolving field of digital marketing. Alabama News Network has an immediate opening for a Sales/Marketing/Digital Assistant.

Responsibilities:

Assist account executives throughout the broadcast and digital sales process including prospecting, presentation building, order input and order confirmation.

Keep all sales support materials up to date

Event coordinator for all station sales events serving as point of contact between station departments, vendors, and clients and organize set-up/tear-down for all station events

Contest fulfillment — assure proper rules, select, notify winners and distribute prize

Digital fulfillment – assist in creation of web pages for station features and sales events, schedule corresponding banners to support those features, traffic ads in Google DFP, design digital ads/banners for all Alabama News Network properties

Coordinate and assure delivery of internal marketing projects of all necessary creative elements to the necessary departments

Assist with sales research, create/update all sales materials including folders, one sheets, packages and sales research pieces

Assist with paid programming and political files

Report to the general sales manager with dotted line reporting to the local sales manager and the digital sales coordinator

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Highly organized and energetic

Able to multitask in a fast paced environment

Fast learner, self-starter, team player

Excellent written and verbal skills

Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word PowerPoint)

Associate’s Degree or higher in marketing, advertising, communications or a similar field preferred

Use of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign) is a plus

Experience in graphic design and digital marketing is a plus

Knowledge of broadcast sales is helpful but not required

If you are interested in applying, please send your resume to Steffanie Patterson, General Sales Manager at spatterson@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, No Phone Calls, please. EOE