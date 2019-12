Several Injured in Wreck in Eclectic

by Jonathan Thomas

The Eclectic Fire Department says several were seriously injured in a wreck late Sunday night.

They say an 18 wheeler and SUV crashed on Claud Road.

One of the victims was stuck inside the SUV and had to be pulled out to safety.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of whom had to be life-flighted.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.