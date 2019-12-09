Very Mild Monday; Rain and Cold Front Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change in the forecast as we start to the new work week. Today will feature more clouds than sun, with some isolated showers across the state. It will be a very mild day as temperatures will head towards the low and mid 70s in spots. Rain and perhaps some storms will become widespread Tuesday as a cold front passes through the state. Still doesn’t looks like severe storms will be an issue with this system, but rain amounts 1/2 to 1 inch are likely. Behind the front, much colder air will roll into the state during the day Tuesday. We should start Tuesday in the 70s but fall through the 50s during the afternoon and evening.

COLDER MIDWEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will more clouds than sun as moisture lingers, and though a few showers are possible, most spots stay dry. Expect cool afternoons and cold nights. Highs will be in the mid 50s both days, while nights should feature 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds increase late Thursday as a surface low develops in the northern Gulf, but the track of the low is along the Coast, which means no severe weather for the state, and remaining south of the area means on Friday, a cold rain is expected across the state as temperatures hold in the 40s and 50s. The rain should taper off by Saturday morning with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday, for now looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds, dry weather, and highs in the mid 60s. Another round of rain looks to greet us as we start the following work week on Monday.

Have a mischievous Monday!

Ryan