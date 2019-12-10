Maj. Gen. Speaks at Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Major General Sam Barrett, Commander, 18th Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, spoke to ROTC students at Lee High School students Tuesday morning.

Major General Barrett is a graduate of Lee High School and commended the students for joining ROTC. He also recognized two students for their achievements in ROTC this year. Students say it was an honor to hear from Major General Barrett.

“The biggest takeaway was that even though you may be from somewhere where generally people are occasionally looking at you, you still can succeed regardless of where you are,” explained Lee High School Senior Kobe Haley.

“This is a start for them, it unleashes amazing opportunities for these young kids. The sky is the limit in the United States Air Force, but also Junior ROTC develops better citizens,” shared Major General Barrett.

Lee High School’s ROTC program recently won the designated unit award.