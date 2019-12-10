MPS Holds Final Board Meeting of 2019

by Jerome Jones

An assessment and accountability presentation, along with a superintendent evaluation dominated Tuesday nights Montgomery School Board Meeting.

Numbers presented in the assessment show that MPS is making improvements. “Student improvement has gone up. The achievement is not where any of us want it to be, it has to improved, but as we continue doing the things were doing, it will improve,” says board President Clare Weil.

The current board has been working together for about a year now, and members are confident that they are doing their best as a unit, to fix the issues within MPS.

“They’re gelling. Their working together in a very positive and professional manner. Even if they don’t agree, they do so respectfully.” Says MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

The school system is still under state intervention. MPS is going into the new year with a $15.2 million dollar surplus budget. Officials hope to come from under state intervention soon.

Officials also presented a Superintendent Evaluation at the meeting. All of the numbers on Dr. Moore’s performance were above average.