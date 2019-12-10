Rain Likely Overnight

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front is moving through the state tonight. Colder air is spilling in behind the boundary. A wintry mix is occurring over north Alabama and some of it will make as far south as the Birmingham metro. Around here we expect a cold rain through the evening and overnight. Temps will hover in the 40s but eventually falling into the upper 30s in spots. The precipitation will depart early Wednesday morning and sunshine gradually returns during the late morning and afternoon hours. We’re in between systems Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Our next rain maker works into the area Friday.