Salvation Army Programs Need Help to Provide Assistance in Selma

by George McDonald

The Christmas holiday season is a busy time of year for the Salvation Army in Selma.

Its when the charity does it’s biggest annual fundraiser — plus works to spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of needy children.

The five week red kettle — bell ringer campaign raises money to help provide assistance to people in need in the community all year long.

Paula Goodman is the manager at the Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Center.

“We definitely need people to open up their hearts and give what they can. You know give whatever they can afford. And they can bring it, they can put it in the red kettle or their welcome to bring it here by the store,” said Goodman.

Goodman says the Salvation Army is also working to make Christmas merry — for hundreds of area children through its Angel Tree program. She says each child is represented by an angel on a tree.

“And we have about 400 kids on it right now. And we probably have almost 50 kids left that need adopting,” she said.

Goodman says people who adopt an angel — is given a list of items the child needs — and wants for Christmas.

“Every kid wants Christmas. Every kids wants clothing and toys and families just can’t afford that that are having hard times right now so we help provide that for them so they can have a happy day when they wake up on Christmas Day.”

For more information about how to help with the Angel Tree program — call the Salvation Army at (334) 526-2718.