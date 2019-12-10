Wet at Times with Falling Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

WET TUESDAY, WITH FALLING TEMPS: A cold front is pushing through the state today and will bring rain and perhaps a few storms to Alabama through out the day as widespread rain is expected with rainfall totals around one-half inch. No risk of severe storms as the air will be stable. But as the front moves through the state, temperatures will begin to fall going from the 70s early in the day, down into the 50s through the afternoon with a chilly northwest wind. It will be a wet and cold night with rain continuing and temperatures generally in the lower 40s.

MIDWEEK WEATHER: Wednesday will feature a slowly clearing sky with some showers confined to southern portions of the state. Highs should be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday will be generally dry with a mix of sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s expected.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds increase late Thursday as a surface low develops in the northern Gulf, bringing widespread rain back to Alabama Friday and Friday night, with rain amounts of one-half to one inch likely. The low stays south of the state, so there is no threat for severe weather for the state, but do expect periods of rain and cool day as highs hold in the 50s Friday. Most of the rain ends by Saturday, but we will continue to mention a few spotty showers through the day Saturday, but a decent part of the day should be dry. Sunday will be rain-free with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 60s on these two days.

NEXT WEEK: The next system approaches the state as rain and storms are expected early in the week, late Monday and Monday night. Colder and drier air returns to the state Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Ryan