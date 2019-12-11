72-year-old man sentenced to 30 years for sexual child abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of a girl over a 10-year span. News outlets report 72-year-old Herbert Writesman was sentenced Wednesday on over 30 counts of sex crimes including, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Writesman must also pay $13,100 in court costs and $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fee. Writesman pleaded guilty to the crimes in September. Court documents say the abuse began in 2006 when the victim was 6 years old and continued on 16 different occasions over the course of a decade.

