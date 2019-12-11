Bullied fan’s T-shirt design helps raise $950K for nonprofit

by Alabama News Network Staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sales of a University of Tennessee T-shirt designed by a bullied fourth-grade boy in Florida have raised over $950,000 for an anti-bullying organization.

The fourth-grader had designed his own University of Tennessee logo to put over an orange T-shirt for his school’s college colors day this fall.

In a Facebook post that went viral, the boy’s teacher said he was teased by classmates over his shirt with the homemade design.

Tennessee’s VolShop website then created its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy’s design.

Tennessee officials say they sold more than 112,000 shirts and raised more than $952,000 for the STOMP Out Bullying organization.

