Clearing Sky Today; Rain Returns Late Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The colder drier air settles has moved into the state and first thing this morning lows are ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s across South/Central Alabama. Through the day, the sky will be clearing and we should see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday, highs in the mid 50s are expected, but through the day clouds will be increasing as moisture returns ahead of our next system, and we should see showers develop late in the day.

FOUL FRIDAY: A surface low develops in the northern Gulf tomorrow, bringing widespread rain back to Alabama Thursday night into Friday, with rain amounts of one-half to one inch likely. The low stays south of the state, so there is no threat for severe weather for the state, but do expect periods of rain and a cool day as highs hold around 60°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Most of the rain ends by Saturday, but we will continue to mention a stray shower early in the day, but for the most part, the day should be dry. It will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds begin to increase Sunday night ahead of our next storm system early next week.

NEXT WEEK: The next system approaches the state as rain and storms are expected early in the week, mainly late Monday and into Tuesday. The rest of the week looks colder and drier.

Have a mind-blowing Wednesday!

Ryan