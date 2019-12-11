Fed leaves low rates alone and foresees no moves in 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Fed’s decision to leave rates alone follows three rate cuts earlier this year.

It reflects its view that the U.S. economy has so far withstood the U.S.-China trade war and a global slump and remains generally healthy.

Its benchmark rate influences many consumer and business loans.

It will remain in a low range of 1.5% to 1.75%. Its latest policy statement dropped a phrase it had previously used that referred to “uncertainties” surrounding the economic outlook.

That suggests that the Fed may be less worried about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war or overseas developments.

