Final Preparations Underway for the Alabama Bicentennial Grand Finale

by Alabama News Network Staff

Final preparations are being made for the celebration of Alabama’s 200th birthday.

The 2019 Bicentennial will culminate this weekend with three days of events in Montgomery.

The Bicentennial Commission has raised over $3 million to cover all of the events over the past three years. The three day celebration will include concerts, a parade, a park dedication, performances, and much more.

Dexter Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday for the parade. Other Streets will be blocked off for tents and vendors. For a map of road closures CLICK HERE.

Parking Locations: RSA Headquarters Parking Deck – 201 South Union St.

RSA Plaza Parking Deck – 770 Washington Ave.

RSA Capitol Parking Deck – 101 S Decatur St.

Alabama Department of Labor (Handicapped Parking) – 649 Monroe St.

Patterson Field – 1215 Madison Ave. Planned Street Closures: Dexter Ave between Bainbridge Street and S Hull Street.

Bainbridge Street between Monroe Street and Adams Avenue.

Washington Avenue between S Union Street and S Decatur Street.

Adams Avenue between S Union Street and Bainbridge Street.