Final Preparations Underway for the Alabama Bicentennial Grand Finale
Final preparations are being made for the celebration of Alabama’s 200th birthday.
The 2019 Bicentennial will culminate this weekend with three days of events in Montgomery.
The Bicentennial Commission has raised over $3 million to cover all of the events over the past three years. The three day celebration will include concerts, a parade, a park dedication, performances, and much more.
Dexter Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday for the parade. Other Streets will be blocked off for tents and vendors. For a map of road closures CLICK HERE.
Parking Locations:
RSA Headquarters Parking Deck – 201 South Union St.
RSA Plaza Parking Deck – 770 Washington Ave.
RSA Capitol Parking Deck – 101 S Decatur St.
Alabama Department of Labor (Handicapped Parking) – 649 Monroe St.
Patterson Field – 1215 Madison Ave.
Planned Street Closures:
Dexter Ave between Bainbridge Street and S Hull Street.
Bainbridge Street between Monroe Street and Adams Avenue.
Washington Avenue between S Union Street and S Decatur Street.
Adams Avenue between S Union Street and Bainbridge Street.
ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL FESTIVAL
DETAILED SCHEDULE
1:00 p.m.
Alabama Department of Archives and History
1:00 p.m.
Bay City Brass Band
1:15 p.m
The Birmingham Sunlights
Alabama State Capitol
Rotunda
1:15 p.m.
Danza Azteca Xochipilli
1:30 p.m
Celtic Traditions School of Irish Dance
1:45 p.m
Shivalaya School of Dance
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church
Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” Speech Delivered by Alonzo Caldwell
1:20 – 1:25 p.m.
Choir performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing”
1:30 – 1:40 p.m.
Prayer & Welcome – Pastor Cromwell Handy
1:45 – 1:55 p.m.
Introduction of Forum Participants
1:55 – 2:00 p.m.
Valiant Cross Academy Presentation
Rosa Parks Museum
Tours, Art Exhibition and Ornament Making
Old Alabama Town – Loeb Reception Center
Julien Icher of The Lafayette Traill makes a special presentation
Alabama Cattleman’s Association
Tours, Rodeo Games, Mooey Christmas and Cowboy Santa
Georgine Clark Alabama Artists Gallery
Artist Demonstration: Arts Apprenticeship Program and from Black Belt Treasures of Camden
Carry On: Celebrating 35 Years of the Alabama Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program Exhibit
Freedom Rides Museum
Guided Tours
Hank Williams Museum
Self-Guided Tours
Legacy Museum
Timed Tours of the Legacy Museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice
Alabama State House
Self-Guided Tours of House of Representatives and Senate Chambers
2:00 p.m.
Alabama Department of Archives and History
Rollin’ In The Hay
Alabama State Capitol
Rotunda
2:15 p.m.
MAD Skillz Dance Company
2:37 p.m
Nathifa Dance Company and Outreach
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church
Forum I – 5 Pastors of Dexter Church (45 minute discussion/15 minute Q & A)
Rosa Parks Museum
Tours, Art Exhibition and Ornament Making
Old Alabama Town
Julien Icher of The Lafayette Trail will greet visitors in Lucas Tavern, the oldest building in Montgomery.
Old Alabama Town – First Presbyterian Colored Church (1885)
The Old Alabama Revue presents an “Alabama Concert”.
Alabama Cattleman’s Association
Tours, Rodeo Games, Mooey Christmas and Cowboy Santa
Georgine Clark Alabama Artists Gallery
Artist Demonstration: Arts Apprenticeship Program and from Black Belt Treasures of Camden
Carry On: Celebrating 35 Years of the Alabama Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program Exhibit
Freedom Rides Museum
Guided Tours
Hank Williams Museum
Self-Guided Tours
Legacy Museum
Timed Tours of the Legacy Museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice
Alabama State House
Self-Guided Tours of House of Representatives and Senate Chambers
3:00 p.m.
Alabama Department of Archives and History
Banditos
Alabama State Capitol
Rotunda
3:15 p.m.
Stories in Motion Community Gathering – downstairs, Nathifa drummers and dancers will lead
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church
Dance Presentation by Keyana Robinson
3:10 – 4:00 p.m.
Forum II – Civil & Human Rights Panelists (45 minute discussion/15 minute Q & A)
Alabama Cattleman’s Association
Tours, Rodeo Games, Mooey Christmas and Cowboy Santa
Georgine Clark Alabama Artists Gallery
Artist Demonstration: Arts Apprenticeship Program and from Black Belt Treasures of Camden
Carry On: Celebrating 35 Years of the Alabama Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program Exhibit
Freedom Rides Museum
Guided Tours
Hank Williams Museum
Self-Guided Tours
Legacy Museum
Timed Tours of the Legacy Museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice
Alabama State House
Self-Guided Tours of House of Representatives and Senate Chambers