Interim President Named for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

by Alabama News Network Staff

An interim president has been named for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. Chancellor Jimmy Baker ha announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Cox as interim president until a permanent president is named.

Cox has more than 24 years of higher education administration experience and currently serves as the Executive Director of Workforce Solutions and Innovations for the Alabama Community College System. Before that, he was the assistant superintendent for Oxford City Schools.

“I am ready to hit the ground running to serve the Andalusia, Opp, Greenville and Luverne communities,” Cox said in a statement. “LBW is a special place and I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff and administration to best serve our students,” he said.

Cox will begin his new role on Thursday, January 2.

LBW has campuses in Andalusia, Opp and Greenville as well as a center in Luverne.