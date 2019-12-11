Kim Kardashian West Sues Doctor Over ‘Vampire Facial’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kim Kardashian West, seen here in a 2018 photo. (Evan Agostini | Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is suing an Alabama doctor over claims he wrongly used her image to promote a medical procedure called a “Vampire Facial.” West filed suit Tuesday in Los Angeles against Dr. Charles Runels of Fairhope, Alabama. The suit claims Runels misused West’s image in promotional materials after she posted a photo of herself on social media showing the results of a “Vampire Facial.” She’s asking a federal judge to bar Runels from using her name or photo and to make him pay her profits. Runels says West improperly used his trademarked procedure name to promote herself.

