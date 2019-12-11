Mostly Clear And Cold Tonight; Clouds and Showers Return Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool afternoon for most across central and south Alabama. The clouds clearing for all except the extreme southeast corner of the state. The Wiregrass even saw light rain through the late morning. Temperatures fall pretty quickly this evening, starting off in the mid 40s at 7PM and low 40s by 11 PM. Tonight looks mostly clear and cold with lows falling into the low and mid 30s for many locations. There will also be a bit of a wind chill factor, due to a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph.

While Thursday begins on a mostly sunny note, clouds gradually increase south to north through the course of the day. Showers also return to our area by the late afternoon or early evening. Temperatures remain on the cool side in part due to the clouds, with highs generally only in the mid 50s. Rain continues to increase in coverage Thursday night. Temperatures only fall into the mid 40s Thursday night, but don’t recover much on Friday. Rain looks also looks fairly widespread during the day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The rain begins to taper off and move to our east Friday night, but clouds likely persist overhead. Friday night lows fall into the 40s.

Expect some clouds and lingering showers Saturday morning. Sunshine could return by the afternoon, however, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the low 40s. Sunday looks like a nice December day, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s. However, Sunday serves as a transition day, with another system set to arrive early next week.

Rain and maybe even thunderstorms look likely Monday and Monday night. Temperatures surge to around 70° ahead of an approaching front Monday afternoon. The front serves as the focus for shower and thunderstorm activity. The system clears to our southeast Tuesday morning, but clouds and showers could linger across southeast Alabama. Sunshine could return by the afternoon, but expect another cool-down behind the front. Tuesday afternoon highs only reach the low 50s, and Tuesday night lows likely fall to around freezing. Wednesday and Thursday also look cool despite a mostly sunny sky each day. High temperatures may only reach the low to mid 50s each day, with lows falling into the 30s next Wednesday and Thursday night.