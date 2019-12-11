UPDATE: One suspect in Custody; Search Continues for Second Suspect in Crenshaw County Bank Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: One suspect is in custody. Police are still searching for a second suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Dozier. Alabama State Troopers are assisting in the search.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

A manhunt is underway in Crenshaw County for two suspects after the First National Bank in Dozier was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to Crenshaw County Chief Deputy Joey Dickey, deputies pitted a suspect’s vehicle just north of Brantley on Highway 331. Officers have closed off an area north of the city limits and are hunting for a suspect on foot. Dickey says the state helicopter and Alabama Department of Corrections search dogs have been called in to assist with the search. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Brantley High School has been put on lockdown until further notice.

Alabama News Network has a crew en route. Check back for updates on this story as it develops.