What The Tech: Gift Ideas Under $30

by Jonathan Thomas

You probably expect to spend hundreds on tech gadgets but you can impress people on your

list with how cool you are, for at or under $30.

Rocketbook notebooks bring high-tech to old school note-taking. Take notes as you would with

any old paper notebook, then using the Rocketbook app, scan the pages to save them in

Google Docs, Dropbox, Evernote, email them to yourself, there are plenty of options.

With the Everlast notebook, just wipe the pages with a damp cloth to erase it all and start

over. The Everlast notebook is $29. The Rocketbook Wave is even more ‘techie’, to erase it just

toss it in a microwave with a cup of water and in a few minutes, the pages are wiped clean.

There’s also a coloring book for kids. You can save their artwork or print it out, wipe it down

and they can do it all again.

The notebooks require a certain type of ink pen, the Pilot Frixion that comes with the notebook

and you can buy extras separately at just about any retailer that sells school supplies. The

surprising part of the Rocketbook notebooks though is that it seems like you’re writing on plain

old paper.

Wireless charging a phone is the way to go with most newer smartphones. Put an Anker

Powerwave stand on a desk to keep your phone on charge all day long. It has a built-in fan to

keep the phone from overheating. It’s a fast charger too, for just $20.

Everyone and I mean everyone can use a portable smartphone battery. Lots of choices under

$30 but I like the Ventev Powercell battery. At just $30 it has a built-in charging cable so you

always have what you need to charge your phone.

Smart assistants the Echo Dot and Google Home mini first edition are both on sale during the

holidays for $25. They’ll control smart home devices, play music, games and answer your

questions.

Everyone’s thinking about cutting the cable cord, and even if they haven’t thought about it, a

Roku is good to have on any TV. The Roku Express is only $24. Even if they don’t have Netflix

there’s still lots of free TV shows and movies to watch.

You can spend lots of money on tech gadgets but you don’t necessarily have to go over budget.

These tech gifts will bring a smile for a fraction of what they think you spent.