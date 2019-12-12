61-Year-Old Montgomery Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Family Member Under 12-Years-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department has charged Fermon Dabney, 61, with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old. A sexual assault investigation began on April 7, in the 4200 block of Hartford Street.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that the juvenile female victim was sexually assaulted by Dabney, a family member.

Dabney was taken into custody Wednesday and charged. He is being held on $30,000 bond.