Autauga County Teachers of the Year

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday night, 13 teachers were recognized as “teacher of the year” at their respective Autauga County Schools.

At the end of the night, two teachers were selected as overall teachers of the year in Autauga County.

Marylynn Williams was selected as the elementary Teacher of the Year, and Andrea Forrester was selected as high school Teacher of the Year.

Both educators say the honors were and unexpected surprise.

The two educators now move on to district finals, where they will have a chance to move into the race for Teacher of the Year in the entire state of Alabama.