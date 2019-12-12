Butler County Superintendent Writes Goodbye Letter to Community

by Alabama News Network Staff

Butler County Superintendent John Strycker announced in September that he would be leaving the Butler County School System. Strycker accepted a job in Jackson County, Mississippi to become the superintendent there.

He will remain the superintendent through December.

Thursday, Strycker wrote a heartfelt goodbye to students, faulty, and the Butler County Community.

“Saying goodbye to our students this past week has been one of the hardest things I have had to do in my 30-year career. I truly love these kids with all my heart and feel a sense of family with many of them. Just yesterday when walking through Greenville Elementary School, a 4th grade student said to me, “Dr. Strycker, we know you are proud of us. Well, we are proud of you too.” What 4th grade student says such a nice thing? I was also touched when I received the many pictures from Georgiana students illustrating the words, “Please don’t leave us.” Even telling this story is hard for me because of how much I know I will miss them.

I want our students to know that I am proud of each of them. I want them to know that I consider them family and that they are welcome to contact me anytime they need me whether I am in this school system or not. I also want them to know that I have appreciated their kind and loving hearts and thank them for letting me into their hearts.

I will also miss the staff and community of Butler County Schools. I want to thank the many supporters of our vision to improve this school system. I am very proud of the academic growth we have experienced these past two years from a “D” school system to a “middle-C.” I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated staff.

Change is never easy and I still feel strongly that change needs to occur in our school system to become the best we can be as a school community that serves our children. We have come a long way, but I would encourage the school system to continue to push forward – our students deserve our very best!

Until we meet again, my wife Debra and I say goodbye and best wishes.

Have a Blessed and Joyful Holiday Season.”