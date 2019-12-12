Christmas Fundraiser to Benefit Needy Children in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of Selma business owners are working to make Christmas brighter for underprivileged families in the city. But the group needs help from the community to help make it happen.

The group is providing a chance for people to enjoy the full buffet at Steak Pit restaurant at no charge — with a donation of any amount.

The event is Friday from 4 to 7 pm.

The men say proceeds from the event will be used to buy Christmas toys for needy children.

“In a child’s eyes Christmas time is a magical time of the year but we realize that it won’t be magical for everybody, cause everybody doesn’t have the same advantages that other people may have,” said Michael MacPherson.

He says proceeds from the fundraiser will be given to Crosspoint Christian Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The two churches will buy the toys — and hand them out to families.