Cloudy And Cool With More Rain Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Cloudy, cool, wet, and windy best described Thursday across central and south Alabama. It had all the makings of a dreary day, and it looks like more of the same tonight. Temperatures only warmed into the low 50s this afternoon, but they won’t drop too far overnight thanks to the clouds. For this evening, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Overnight lows settle in the mid 40s as the light to moderate rain continues.

The clouds hang overhead Friday, and scattered showers continue throughout the day. There could be some embedded storms, but it looks like mostly rain. Temperatures don’t rise much, with highs just in the low to mid 50s. Rain begins to taper off Friday night, but clouds hang overhead. Friday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Outside of a couple lingering showers Saturday morning, the weekend ahead looks mainly dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs near 70°. Sunday night lows only fall into the 50s to around 60° due to a south wind.

The south wind continues Monday ahead of our next storm system. We’ll have to watch this system for the potential for severe storms. At this time, looks like all modes of severe weather are possible. However, it’s still a long way out so plenty could change between now and then. The most likely timing for rain and storms is late Monday afternoon through Monday night. Storms could even continue into Tuesday, but should come to an end by the afternoon as the cold front sweeps through. Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures only reach the low 50s. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing. Despite sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures only reach the low 50s. Wednesday night may be our coldest over the next 8 days, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Next Thursday and Friday remain on the cool and dry side. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks mostly sunny, but Friday may be a bit more cloudy.