MPD: 87-Year-Old Woman Robbed While Leaving Store

by Andrew James

An 87-year-old woman was robbed while leaving a busy shopping center in Montgomery. Montgomery Police say she has minor injuries.

Police say it happened Wednesday night around 6:30 in the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway, near the intersection with Perry Hill Road. Family members say the suspects stole the woman’s purse, and then took off. Police say the victim didn’t see a weapon during the robbery. Shoppers are very shocked to hear the news.

“I’m appalled and it’s really frightening,” explained Jackie Frost, “you just don’t expect things like that, but I know that it happens.”

Montgomery Police have not made any arrests, but they say two women are suspects in the case. Call 215-STOP if you have any information.