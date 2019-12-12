MPD Charges 3 with Over 200 Felonies in Vehicle Break-ins
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, around 2 p.m., Montgomery police conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was also wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins.
Following the traffic stop, Kelviocis Scott, 19, Damontez Franklin, 18, and Audley Holmes, 18, were all taken into custody. After further investigation Scott and Franklin were charged with three counts each of first-degree theft of property in reference to three stolen vehicle investigations. The thefts happened on Dec. 2, shortly before midnight in the 3000 block of Cloverdale Road, on Dec. 3 at about 5 a.m. in the 6200 block of Taylor Ridge, and on Dec. 3 at about 5:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Sugar Pine Drive. Holmes was charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property in reference to two of these investigations.
Scott, Franklin and Holmes were also wanted in connection to over sixty vehicle break-ins that occurred throughout the city during the overnight hours of Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. Following further investigation, Franklin, Holmes and Scott have now been charged with an additional 222 total felonies related to the vehicle break-ins.
The vehicle break-ins occurred in the areas of:
Rexford Road
Old Orchard Lane
Strathmore Drive
Noble Wood Court
Chaprice Lane
Greenbrook Drive
Young Farm Road
Overview Drive
Eastern Shore Road
Seaton Park
Slash Pine Drive
Scott, Franklin and Holmes additional charges include: 4 counts each of second-degree theft of property, 11 counts each of third-degree theft of property, and 59 counts each of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Scott, Franklin and Holmes remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.