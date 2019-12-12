Rain on the Way Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A surface low develops in the northern Gulf today bringing widespread rain back to Alabama later today, tonight, and Friday, as we are expecting periods of rain. The low stays south of the state, so the air will remain stable and there is no threat for severe weather, and probably little to no thunder.

Today starts off sunny, but clouds will begin to increase from south to north across the state through the day as moisture streams north ahead of the storm system. Showers are expected across the southern half of the state this afternoon and evening; expect highs in the low to mid 50. For tonight, expect a cold and rainy night at times with lows in the mid 40s. For tomorrow, expect a cloudy and cool day as highs hold in the 50s with periods of rain as and rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected for most communities.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Most of the rain ends by Saturday, but we will continue to mention a stray shower early in the day, but for the most part, the day should be dry. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds begin to increase Sunday night ahead of our next storm system early next week.

NEXT WEEK: The next system approaches the state as rain and storms are expected early in the week, late Monday and into Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. Rain and storms are expected, but it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup for the state, but we will continue to monitor trends through the weekend. Colder air moves in Tuesday and daytime temperatures will most likely be in the 50s. The rest of the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights.

Have a Thursday you’ll never forget!!!

