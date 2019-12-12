Temporary TSA Pre✓® Enrollment Center to Open at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Demand by travelers interested in enrolling in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA Pre✓® (TSA Precheck) program has been so strong that a temporary application center will be hosted at the Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) from December 16-20.

The TSA Precheck temporary application center will be open next week, Monday through Friday, at MGM in the Rotunda Conference Room on the first floor. The application center will be open daily and is accessible to the public, by appointment.

Monday (December 16) | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday (December 17) | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday (December 18) | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 6 p.m.

Thursday (December 19) | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

Friday (December 20) | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

Local travelers can make an appointment for TSA Precheck enrollment online at identogo.com/precheck by selecting Montgomery from the drop-down menu and then completing their enrollment in-person at the TSA Precheck application center. The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It can be paid at the time of the appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status, and fingerprints are collected during the in-person enrollment session.

More than 200 airports are participating in TSA Precheck nationwide and more than 70 airlines participate in the program including American, Delta and United. Travelers who are enrolled in TSA Precheck or one of the other “trusted traveler” programs such as Global Entry, SENTRI or NEXUS are permitted to keep on their shoes, belts and light outerwear jacket, and they can leave their laptops and liquid 3-1-1 bags inside their carry-on bags when they go through a checkpoint while the program is being run. Wait times are typically five minutes or less.

Montgomery Regional Airport currently offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); Dallas, Texas (DFW); and Washington, D.C. (DCA). MGM serves the region with daily flights by American and Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com.