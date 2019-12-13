$70K in Layaway Purchases Paid Off by Anonymous Donations at Two Alabama Walmarts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Anonymous donations have paid off $70,000 in layaway purchases at two Walmart stores in Alabama.

A company spokesman says someone paid off $45,000 in purchases at a store in the city of Anniston on Monday. He says someone paid off another $25,000 in layaway purchases two days later at a Walmart in nearby Oxford.

It’s unclear whether the same person was responsible for both donations.

Customers who arrived to pick up layaway items on Monday got a note that says: “God loves you. Jesus paid the price.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)