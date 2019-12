by Jalea Brooks

Troy Fire Department is battling a structure fire in the 600 block of N. Three Notch St.

There are no reported injuries, Fire Chief Michael Stephens said, and the fire is now under control as crews are working to put out “hot spots”.

N. Three Notch St. is closed as a result of the fire. On Facebook, the Pike County Emergency Management Agency advised to avoid the area altogether.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.