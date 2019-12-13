Governor Ivey Commemorates Wilcox Co. Bicentennial in Hometown of Camden

by Jerome Jones

Governor Ivey was in her hometown of Camden Friday morning to commemorate the bicentennial of Wilcox. Co.

The rain and cold did not stop elected officials, students, and residents from coming out to the historic Camden Female Institute to celebrate with Governor Ivey.

Camden Mayor Phil Creswell presented Gov. Ivey with a proclamation, and members of Governor Ivey’s 1963 class of Camden School were in attendance.

“I’m sure glad to be home. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Governor Ivey as she addressed the standing room only crowd.