Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Moving Day

by Andrew James

Friday is the final day of our Magical Christmas Toy Drive and we want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated.

Motivated Movers picked up the toys and brought them to the Salvation Army’s Toy Distribution Warehouse Friday. Lt. Tonya Farrington says they’ll be serving 500 families and around 1000 kids. She says that wouldn’t be possible without our Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

“To see that and know that we can provide is just a wonderful feeling, we couldn’t do it without the support of the community,” she explained.

The #MagicalChristmasToyDrive is over! We would like to thank all of those who donated to our toy vault! We would also like to thank all of our sponsors that helped us make this Christmas special for children in need! pic.twitter.com/CYpObPgEuG — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) December 13, 2019

We also want to say thank you to our sponsors Eastdale Mall, Capital Hyundai, The Vance Law Firm and Jackson Hospital for supporting the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.