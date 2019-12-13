Man Shot During Robbery, Teen Charged with Robbery & Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Tandion Stoudemire, 18, with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred on November 27 around midnight in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way.

The adult male victim sustained a serious gunshot wound then drove to Eric Lane where police were called.

The investigation indicated that the victim was shot during the course of a robbery by a subject known to him. Further investigation identified Stoudemire as the suspect.

Stoudemire was taken into custody Thursday, December 12 and charged.